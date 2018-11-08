Huawei: Europe is the most open market for telecoms

Western Europe is the most competitive and open market for tech firms looking to do business, according to senior executives at Huawei. Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom at Huawei's European Innovation Dan in Rome, this week, Vincent Pang…

Western Europe is the most competitive and open market for tech firms looking to do business, according to senior executives at Huawei.

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom at Huawei's European Innovation Dan in Rome, this week, Vincent Pang, President of Huawei in Western Europe, said that the European market offered telcos and tech firms the most level playing field.

"Western Europe is the most open and level market in which Huawei operates. It's very open. Its very transparent and we get a lot of very clear guidance on what it is that we are required to do," he said. "Local governments in Europe have been incredibly supportive of what we are trying to do. I think that is why Europe is such an important growth market for Huawei."

Western Europe is Huawei's biggest market outside of China, and with a population of roughly 500 million, the area represents a huge opportunity for the Chinese tech giant.

On the consumer side of the business, Huawei has enjoyed enormous success this year in Europe, with the launch of its flagship P20 Pro and Mate 20 smartphones.

Walter Ji, President of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, said that the success of these handsets was born out of the company's relentless focus on knowing its customer base.

"We worked really hard to find out what our customers in Europe wanted. We do around 30,000 smartphone user surveys every year. They told us that they wanted features like better photo processing capability and better battery life and we delivered that. We want to bring value to consumers as quickly as possible," he said.

On the enterprise side of the business, Huawei expetss to see exponential growth in demand for enterprise services, particularly aftetr the launch of 5G across Europe in 2019-2020.

"Enterprise services is the fastest growing sector for Huawei in Europe," said Vincent Pang.