EE switches on 9 5G test sites across London

EE has switched on 9 5G trial sites across East London, in a move that will see the company begin to ramp up its preparations for 5G in 2019.

The trial has encountered every stage in the process of building a new 5G network, from acquiring planning permission to managing power outputs and performance levels.

“Deploying this brand new layer of our EE mobile network is far from straightforward, and this trial has helped us to understand – and learn how to overcome – the significant challenges that we’ll face in the coming years. We’re also learning about the coverage we can achieve with 5G New Radio on our new 3.4GHz spectrum, both indoors and in densely cluttered streets,” said Howard Watson, BT CTIO.

EE's 9 5G test sites are located in Provost Street, City Road, Central Street, Old Street, Cheapside, St Paul’s, Finsbury Circus Garden, Clerkenwell Street and Bartholomew Square. EE is inviting businesses and consumers in the surrounding areas to register to participate in its 5G trial, which will explore the use of 5G as an alternative to fixed line broadband services.

The 9 new sites will act alongsode EE's flagship 5G test site at Canary Wharf, which the comapny announced last month.

EE is aiming to be the UK's first mobile network operator to launch 5G services, with an expected launch date in the fourth quarter of 2019.