Huawei: Europe must stand together on 5G innovation

Europe's telcos must collaborate more closely on research and development to unleash the full power of 5G, IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to Huawei. Speaking exclusively at the company's European Innovation Day in Rome this week…

Europe's telcos must collaborate more closely on research and development to unleash the full power of 5G, IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to Huawei.

Speaking exclusively at the company's European Innovation Day in Rome this week, Dr Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei's Board of Directors said that his company wanted to forge lasting partnerships with European telcos to speed up the development and rollout of next generation technologies.

"Our vision is to bring digital to every home, business and enterprise in Europe. Collaborating on innovation is the best way to do that," he said.

Huawei is clearly making a big play for business in Europe, as it looks to expand its operations outside of Asia.

"Huawei has been in Europe for 18 years now. Our focus is on the ICT sector and smart devices. We want to collaborate with enterprise to deliver a range of 4G, 5G IoT and AI solutions across the continent.

"In Italy, we have recently collaborated with Telecom Italia to launch the country's first 5G base stations."

"In Spain, we are working with a range of providers to achieve our shared target of 100 per cent fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration," he added.

Hua described cybersecurity as "absolutely integral" to the success of next generation network solutions and said that the company was looking to launch a new European Cybersecurity HQ in 2019.

"Huawei remains committed to openness, collaboration and shared success. We are currently working with 400 partners in 16 innovation labs around the world on industrial IoT solutions and a range of big data initiatives," he said.