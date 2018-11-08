Three invests £2bn in UK 5G

The UK's fourth largest mobile network operator by subscribers, Three, has revealed that it is to invest £2 billion in rolling out 5G across the country. Three has the largest portfolio of 5G compliant spectrum in the UK market…

Three has the largest portfolio of 5G compliant spectrum in the UK market, meaning that the launch of 5G could see Three dramatically increase its share of the UK's telecoms market.

"We have always led on moile data and 5G is going to be another game channger," said Three's CEO, Dave Dyson.

"Also described as 'wireless fibre', 5G delivers a huge increase in capacity together with ultra low latency. It opens up new possibilities in home broadband and industrial applications, as well as being able to support the rapid growth in mobile data usage," he said.

"This is sa major investment into the UK's digital infrastructure. UK consumers have an insatiable appetite for data and 5G unlocks significant capability to meet that demand."

Industry analysts believe that mobile network operators in the UK will begin rolling out the country's first 5G services in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Three has yet to confirm a launch date for its 5G offering, but it is expected to be among the UK's first movers.

"We have been planning our approach to 5G for many years and we are well positioned to lead on this next generation technology. These investments are the latest in a series of important building blocks to deliver the best end-to-end data experience for our customers," Dyson concluded.