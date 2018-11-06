Telcos to lead the UK's digital transformation?

Whilst most telcos in the UK are scrambling furiously to expedite their own digital transformation, a new industry report has heralded them as pioneers in the UK's broader digital transformation…

BearingPoint's Digital Leaders in the UK 2019 report claims that the UK's telecoms sector is the most digitally advanced business vertical in the UK.





The UK's telecoms sector scored 3.3/5 beating the retail (3.2), banking (3.0) and automotive (2.7) industries to the top spot.





“Telecoms leads the UK as the most innovative and well-rounded digital industry – leading all industries in half of the competencies examined in the study. This is partly due to the fact that it is a very saturated and competitive market, with a constant need to attract consumers with very similar or substitute products. This competition drives all players to develop their digital offerings more rapidly, and therefore leads to higher digital rankings," said Aloke Kapur, Partner at BearingPoint.





"However, it can be argued that the industry has simplified their offerings too much, and should reassess how they sell to the market, understanding how they can best add value,” he added.



