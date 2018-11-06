Tuesday, 06 November 2018

Tele2 completes Com Hem merger

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 05 November 18

The merger will allow Tele2 to offer its customers fully converged quad-play tariffs

The merger between Scandinavian telecoms giant Tele2 and broadband and pay-TV specialists Com Hem has been formally completed in Sweden, according to company executives. Anders Nilsen has been appointed as president and CEO following the departure of Tele2's long serving CEO Alison Kirkby…

Anders Nilsen has been appointed as president and CEO following the departure of Tele2's long serving CEO Alison Kirkby, earlier this year.

“I feel both happy and humble to lead Tele2 going forward, together with my new leadership team. Most of all, I am proud to lead such a strong organisation with fearless and dedicated employees. Together, united as Tele2, we represent huge potential and will be able to offer significant benefits to Swedish individuals, households, businesses and our shareholders”, said Nilsson.

The merger will give Tele2 vastly improved access to the content side of the business as it looks to provide its subscribers with an increasingly converged product portfolio.  

“Tele2 was already a fantastic company and it will become even stronger with our colleagues from Com Hem. We will continue to challenge and drive the development of new, smart and integrated services, while we fearlessly liberate people to live a more connected life”, Nilsson continues.

Tele2's share price jumped by 4.31 per cent to 107.55 SEK on the announcement earlier on Monday.

