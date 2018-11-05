Singtel, Telstra and partners land Indigo Cable in Sydney

The Indigo Consortium has confirmed that it has landed the Indigo Cable System, which will link Australia's East and West coasts, in Coogoo Beach, Sydney. In September, operators launched the Indigo Cable System from Floreat Beach in Perth…

In September, operators launched the Indigo Cable System from Floreat Beach in Perth, on Australia's West Coast. Once complete, the Indigo Cable System will connect Australia's East and West Coasts and then provide onward connectivity to a number of high profile destinations in South East Asia, including, Singapore and Jakarta.

The 9,200km Indigo Cable System will be comprised of two fibre pairs and will be able to support data transfers of 36Tbps. The Indigo Cable Consortium is comprised of AARNet, Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, SubPartners, and Telstra.

“The landing of INDIGO Central cable by Optus is a landmark development which will boost Australia’s communications ecosystem with much-needed high-speed capacity and network diversity. Together with INDIGO West, the next generation INDIGO Central data superhighway will enhance Singtel and Optus’ subsea networks, creating a cable ring connecting Australia to Singapore, through Southeast Asia, across the Pacific and back to Australia,” said Singtel’s Vice President, Carrier Services, Group Enterprise Ooi Seng Keat.

