Telenor appoints new Digital Officer as Achakzai resigns

Telenor has appointed Sardar Abubakr as its Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, with effect from the 1st December 2018.

The move follows the resignation of Durdana Achakzai, who announced that she would be leaving the company last week.

“I congratulate Abubakr on his new role and I am confident that with his expertise and experience we shall continue to deliver growth on the back of solid performances from Digital and Finance functions,” Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, told news site brandinginasia.com.

“I wish him [the] best of luck with the new challenges.”

Abubakr is currently serving as Telenor's Chief Strategy and transformation Officer and brings a wealth of industry experience to the role. He has been with Telenor since 2005 and attended Harvard Business School, where he gained his degree.

Telenor has a large presence in Europe and Asia and has over 168 million subscribers spread across the two continents. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia. Abubakr will be charged with devising and implementing the company's digital strategy in all of these disparate markets.

