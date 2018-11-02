Global smartphone sales down but Huawei continues rapid growth

Huawei cements its place as the world's 2nd biggest smartphone manufacturer, while Samsung and Apple both lose ground Huawei has dramatically increased its market share of the global smartphone market…

Huawei has dramatically increased its market share of the global smartphone market, shipping 51.8 million units in the third quarter of 2018.

Overall, the number of smartphones produced in Q3 2018 declined to 360 million, an 8.4 per cent drop from last year's figure of 393.1 million for the same period.

Samsung remained the world's biggest producer of smartphones, shipping 72.3 million handsets in the third quarter of 2018, down from 83.4 million last year.

Apple produced 46.9 million handsets in Q3, up slightly on its 2017 figures. However, the increase was not enough to prevent Huawei claiming the 2nd spot for market share, with 14.4% of the total.

Huawei's sales have been buoyed by the launch of its flagship Mate Pro and P20 series of handsets in Europe and Asia, which have fuelled exponential growth in demand for the Chinese tech giant's handsets.