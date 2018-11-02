Carriers must be ready for the impact of blockchain

Blockchain technology will be among the key disruptive trends, emerging in the global enterprise telecoms sector, according to industry experts. Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom…

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom, Rolf Nafziger, senior vice president, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier said that the industry must to prepare for the impact blockchain will have in the coming years.

"The market is undergoing a strong transformation and the speed of innovation is accelerating. The number of blockchain initiatives have been increasing, with proposals being developed on how blockchain can further enhance the international wholesale business," he said.

"Blockchain is a fascinating technology, which could have an extremely positive effect on the entire industry. If there is a record of business activities that cannot be changed and is easily transparent, then there cannot be questionable transactions, thus eliminating payment disputes. That is just one example of how blockchain can reduce operational roadblocks, reduce costs and improve efficiency. As the amount of transported data becomes larger and larger, it can also help with management, especially when working together with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

