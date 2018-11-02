Three UK to boost 4G network speeds by up to 33%

UK mobile network operator, Three, has deployed state of the art 4G technology on its networks, which it says will boost mobile internet speeds by up to 33 per cent…

The UK's fourth largest MNO is set to upgrade 2,700 sites across some of the UK's biggest cities, including London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“Three customers are the highest consumers of data, with this trend expected to continue for several years. As we ready our network for 5G, we’re moving quickly to put the right technology in place to deliver the most reliable mobile experience for our customers. This latest innovation plays a critical role in ensuring our customers will be able to make the most of their mobile devices, both now and in the future,” said Dave Dyson, chief executive at Three UK.

The network technology manages mobile internet use in real-time, during periods of high data demand.

Three estimates that up to 50 per cent of devices on its networks support carrier aggregation technology, and these devices will see the sharpest increase in speeds on its networks.