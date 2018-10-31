UK allocates £200m to boost rural fibre rollout

The UK government is to allocate a further £200 million to boost rural connectivity across the UK.The government has made rural connectivity a key part of its telecoms manifesto this term and has repeatedly pledged to improve connectivity in some of Britain's most hard to reach areas…

The UK government is to allocate a further £200 million to boost rural connectivity across the UK.The government has made rural connectivity a key part of its telecoms manifesto this term and has repeatedly pledged to improve connectivity in some of Britain's most hard to reach areas.

Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer pledged £200m to provide full fibre to the home services in rural locations.

Speaking at the Connected Britain event earlier this year, the UK's Digital Minster Margot James said that the UK must prioritise rural connectivity to safeguard its economy.

"Currently there are 1.5 million people and businesses in the UK who are struggling to compete in the modern world because they can't get access to adequate broadband," she said.

First in line to receive funding will be schools located in rural settings throughout England, Scotaland and Wales, with nearby businesses being given the opportunity to upgrade their systems at the same time.