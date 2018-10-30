O2 to boost 4G coverage for 250,000 rural subscribers

UK mobile network operator, O2, has pledged to improve 4G network coverage for 330 rural towns and villages across the UK, as part of a £45 million network expansion project. The project is expected to improve connectivity for up to 250…

UK mobile network operator, O2, has pledged to improve 4G network coverage for 330 rural towns and villages across the UK, as part of a £45 million network expansion project. The project is expected to improve connectivity for up to 250,000 people.

“We know mobile has the power to make a real, positive difference to people’s lives and businesses in rural communities across Britain. That’s why we’re proud to be investing in 4G connectivity for more than 330 rural areas by the end of this year," said Derek McManus, COO at Telefonica UK.

The announcement coincides with the launch of a new report commissioned by O2, which suggests boosting 4G mobile connectivity for rural businesses in the UK could boost their collected revenues by up to £141 million. The UK government has made rural broadband coverage a key priority, hailing it as a key catalyst for the evolution of the country's digital economy.

"4G coverage is improving all the time, but there's more to do, particularly in rural areas. We've already reformed planning laws to make it easier and cheaper to install and upgrade digital infrastructure, and it's great to see O2 and the rest of industry responding to ensure more people in rural Britain can share the brilliant benefits of 4G connectivity," said Margot James MP, the UK's Digital Minister.

Also in the news:

O2 puts IPO on ice following Brexit concerns

O2 and Three prepare for 5G by siging key backhaul deal

O2 demands access to Openreach's network infrastructure