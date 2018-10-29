Orange launches cyber security centre in Morocco

Orange Cyberdefense has announced that it will launch a new state-of-the-art security centre in Morocco, expanding the company's presence in North Africa. "This new operation center will give us a strong position in the Moroccan market and will make Orange Cyberdefense Morocco the central hub to meet the needs of businesses in French…

Orange Cyberdefense has announced that it will launch a new state-of-the-art security centre in Morocco, expanding the company's presence in North Africa.

"This new operation center will give us a strong position in the Moroccan market and will make Orange Cyberdefense Morocco the central hub to meet the needs of businesses in French-speaking African countries where the Orange Group is already present. Our goal is to become the leader for cybersecurity in French-speaking Africa," said Michel Van Den Berghe, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense.

Cybersecurity is big business in Africa, with the market set to grow from $1.33 billion in 2017, to $2.32 billion by 2020, according to Orange.

Based in the Moroccan city of Casablanca, the new Orange Cyberdefense will house 50 of the region's foremost cyber security specialists and will draw on the assistance of Orange's Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in France. Orange Cyberdefense currently employs around 1,300 cyber security experts in France and across the globe. It has operations in 20 countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Also in the news:

Orange and PCCW Global to land PEACE cable in France

Orange Business CEO: We want to be a world leader in the internet of enterprise

Nearly half of businesses struggle to recruit enough cyber security experts