Huawei and Airtel showcase 5G use cases in India

Huawei and Bharti Airtel have demonstrated a series of 5G use cases at the India Mobile Congress event in New Delhi, highlighting the Chinese tech giant's commitment to 5G rollout on the sub-continent.

The pair conducted a live holographic videocall using 5G network architecture, live on the show floor.

“Having partnered India in its 4G revolution, the 5G demos are the next step in bringing world class technologies and solutions to India, helping operators enable 5G network deployments, explore possible use cases and facilitate business success,” Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India said.

“With our 5G demonstrations in partnership with Indian operators, (Bharti Airtel) we would like to involve everyone in the process, and give India a glimpse of the digital future,” he added.

India is home to 1.3 billion people and represents the second biggest telecoms market by subscribers in the world, after China. After initially being excluded from early 5G testing in India, Huawei is keen to demonstrate its technical prowess and develop existing partnerships with India's network operators.

