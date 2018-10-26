Indian govt targets $100bn investment for telcos by 2022

The Indian government will work hand in glove with the country's telcos to attract $100 billion of investment into the country's battered telecoms sector by 2022…

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2018 event, the country's Telecoms Secretary, Aruna Sundararajan said that this initiative would be propped up by the recently signed National Digital Communications Policy.

"It is estimated that India will require $100 billion of investment by 2022, and we are working towards it. Central to it is a robust partnership between the government and industry," she said.

In addition to the $100 billion investment it hopes to attract, the Indian government hopes that the initiative will help to create 4 million jobs in the telecoms sector over the next 4 years.

India remains one of the toughest markets for telcos to successfully turn a profit, thanks to a protracted price war that has slashed profitability and left telcos operating on wafer thin margins.

Sundararajan also said that the Indian government planned for the country to be a $1 trillion economy inside 5 years.

