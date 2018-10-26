Vodafone claims UK's first full 5G site, with Media City trial

UK mobile network operator, Vodafone, claimed a UK first today when it switched on its first full 5G ready site in Manchester. Providing coverage to the Media City area of Salford in Greater Manchester, Vodafone hailed the move as "…

UK mobile network operator, Vodafone, claimed a UK first today when it switched on its first full 5G ready site in Manchester.

Providing coverage to the Media City area of Salford in Greater Manchester, Vodafone hailed the move as "an important step in connecting businesses and consumers with 5G technology… enabling Vodafone to test the technology end-to-end using wireless routers and form[ing] part of its 5G trial in seven cities this year."

Vodafone is now inviting local businesses in the area to register their interest in signing up for early 5G services made from its ‘Future Ready’ innovation centre and digital incubator due to open in Spring 2019.

“We are leading the roll out of 5G across the UK, starting with Greater Manchester. A further six cities – Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool and London – will shortly receive full 5G too. Next year, we will bring 5G to the Scottish Highlands, Cornwall and the Lake District, among other locations," said Vodafone UK Chief Executive Nick Jeffery.

“We have worked closely with the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, to help ensure the city is not only an economic powerhouse, but also a digital powerhouse. That is why we are making a multi-million pound investment to offer world-class communications to Greater Manchester’s thriving media and tech community, consumers and our own 1,000 or so employees who work there.”

