Orange and PCCW to land PEACE subsea cable in France

Orange and PCCW Global have announced that the two companies will work together as the French landing partners for the forthcoming PEACE subsea cabling system. The 12,000 kilometre cable system will connect Pakistan and Africa to Europe via a landing station in Marseille, France.

Orange has been selected as the technical partner to oversee the cable's landing in Marseille. Using the company's existing landing infrastructure in the port city, with the cable terminating in a carrier neutral data centre.

“If Internet is a worldwide phenomenon, it is thanks to the submarine cable spanning the planet in providing that connectivity. This is why Orange continues to invest in building and optimizing its network infrastructure. Through our partnership with PCCW Global, Orange is set to secure and improve connectivity between Europe, East Africa & Asia and support the development of new uses for its consumer and enterprise customers,” said Jérôme Barré, CEO Orange Wholesale & International Networks.

Once completed in 2020, the PEACE cabling system will offer the latest 200Gbps WSS technology, with the ability to transmit over 16Tbps per fibre pair. It will provide the shortest route between Asia, Africa and Europe.

