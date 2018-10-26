Friday, 26 October 2018

BT appoints Philip Jansen as new Chief Executive

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 25 October 18

Jansen became the bookies favourite to land the role when he announced that he would soon be leaving his current role as CEO of WorldPay earlier this month

BT has confirmed the appointment of Philip Jansen as its Chief Executive Officer, with current CEO Gavin Patterson due to step aside at the end of the year. Jansen will initially join the BT board as an executive director on the 1st January 2019 and will begin his role as Chief Executive Officer on the 1st February 2019.

Jan du Plessis, Chairman of BT Group welcomed Jansen to the firm, saying that he would bring proven leadership experience to the role.

“The Board is delighted to have appointed Philip as our new Chief Executive. He is a proven leader with outstanding experience in managing large complex businesses. Philip’s strong leadership has inspired his teams, successfully transformed businesses across multiple industries and created significant value for shareholders. His most recent success at Worldpay, a technology-led business, means he is well suited to build on the solid foundations that are in place at BT. I look forward to working with him to position BT at the heart of the UK’s digital economy,” he said. 

BT has taken the unusual step of publishing details of Mr Jansen's salary and benefits package – perhaps mindful of the PR backlash the company faced when details of Mr Patterson's benefits were published on the same day as BT announced a swathe of redundancies.

Jensen will draw a basic salary of £1.1 million per annum, with a performance related bonus of up to £2.64 million every year.

Jensen brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, joining BT from international payments firm, WorldPay, where he has been CEO since 2013. Jensen has also served as the managing director of UK based cable company Telewest – the forerunner to Virgin Media.

 

 

 

