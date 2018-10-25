ASA backs Vodafone and bans 'misleading' Three ad

The Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that UK mobile network operator Three breached its code of conduct in a TV ad campaign earlier this year, backing an objection bought by rival MNO…

The Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that UK mobile network operator Three breached its code of conduct in a TV ad campaign earlier this year, backing an objection bought by rival MNO, Vodafone.

In a TV advertising campaign, Three claimed that it was the only UK operator that allowed its subscribers to use Snapchat without using their data allowance.

"On Snapchat, you're a social butterfly, until you run out of data. But on Three, you can use Snapchat all you like, without using up your data...Snap yourself silly, only on Three," the advert said.

Vodafone objected to the use of the phrase "only on Three", as its users could also use Snapchat without using up their data allowance, through its Voxi service.

The ASA upheld Vodafone's complaint and ruled that Three must stop using the term "only on Three" in relation to its Snapchat promotion.

"Because the ads implied Three was the only network to allow customers to use Snapchat without using up their monthly data allowance when those under the age of 25 (or 30) received the same service from Voxi, we concluded that the claim “Only on Three” was likely to mislead," the ASA said in a statement.

Also in the news:

Ofcom launches investigation into Vodafone and EE's rural coverage claims

Ofcom gets two new board members

The UK's best performing MNO is...