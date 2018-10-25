Thursday, 25 October 2018

ASA backs Vodafone and bans 'misleading' Three ad

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 24 October 18

Both Vodafone and Three have signed deals with Snapchat to allow their subscribers to use the service without eating into their data allowance, but Three claimed that they were the only UK network to do so

The Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that UK mobile network operator Three breached its code of conduct in a TV ad campaign earlier this year, backing an objection bought by rival MNO…

The Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that UK mobile network operator Three breached its code of conduct in a TV ad campaign earlier this year, backing an objection bought by rival MNO, Vodafone.

In a TV advertising campaign, Three claimed that it was the only UK operator that allowed its subscribers to use Snapchat without using their data allowance.   

"On Snapchat, you're a social butterfly, until you run out of data. But on Three, you can use Snapchat all you like, without using up your data...Snap yourself silly, only on Three," the advert said.  

Vodafone objected to the use of the phrase "only on Three", as its users could also use Snapchat without using up their data allowance, through its Voxi service.

The ASA upheld Vodafone's complaint and ruled that Three must stop using the term "only on Three" in relation to its Snapchat promotion.

"Because the ads implied Three was the only network to allow customers to use Snapchat without using up their monthly data allowance when those under the age of 25 (or 30) received the same service from Voxi, we concluded that the claim “Only on Three” was likely to mislead," the ASA said in a statement. 

Also in the news: 

Ofcom launches investigation into Vodafone and EE's rural coverage claims

Ofcom gets two new board members 

The UK's best performing MNO is... 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 