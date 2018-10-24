Huawei's PEACE cable enters manufacturing stage

Peace Cable International Network and Huawei Marine Networks have announced that the long-awaited PEACE cable has entered the manufacturing stage. The 12,000 kilometre cable system will connect Asia, Africa and Europe and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2020…

Peace Cable International Network and Huawei Marine Networks have announced that the long-awaited PEACE cable has entered the manufacturing stage. The 12,000 kilometre cable system will connect Asia, Africa and Europe and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2020.

“We are glad to work with this creative network, which is open to connect along the route on any of the potential points, however with the commerce of cable manufacture, such extensions are dependent on the plan of work. Players who get on board soon will secure better flexibility on this network,” said Zhang Hongxiang, project delivery director at Huawei Marine.

The 200G subsea cabling system will boast a capacity of 16Tbps for each fibre pair and will offer the shortest route from China to Europe and Africa. The system will be an open access solution and will make use of carrier neutral data centres in the region, with specified landing stations in the Seychelles and Somalia.

“PEACE Cable has created a new business model in the submarine cable industry that builds a bridge for these regions communications and provides connectivity opportunities to players all along the route by investing in the branches and gaining bandwidth on the trunk in a more efficient way,” Sun Xiaohua, chief operating officer of PEACE Cable said.

