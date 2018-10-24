Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Deutsche Telekom signs strategic fibre deal with one of Germany's biggest landlords

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 23 October 18

Deutsche Telekom will install fibre to the home, rather than fibre to the cabinet services in all of ABG Frankfurt's new build properties

German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom has signed a full fibre access agreement with ABG Frankfurt Holding – one of the country's biggest housing companies and key public landlords…

German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom has signed a full fibre access agreement with ABG Frankfurt Holding – one of the country's biggest housing companies and key public landlords.  

As part of the deal, Deutsche Telekom will connect around 10,000 apartments to its network on a fibre to the home (FTTH) basis.

“With currently around 52,000 apartments, ABG is the largest landlord in the Rhine-Main region. It thus offers living space for almost a quarter of Frankfurt’s population,” Frankfurt’s Mayor, Peter Feldmann, told Broadband TV News.

“Over the next 10 years, the real estate group will build around 10,000 new apartments. In my opinion, every second apartment should be a subsidised apartment, primarily for employees with a normal income,” he added.

Deutsche Telekom invests around 5 billion per year in its full fibre network. With over 460,000 kilometres of fibre laid across the continent, DT owns one of Europe's most comprehensive networks. This year, Deutsche Telekom aims to lay an additional 60,000 kilometres of fibre cabling in Germany.

Also in the news: 

DT rolls out 400 new LTE base stations in Germany

Deutsche Telkom promises 99% 5G coverage by 2025

DT and Telefonica eye closer collaboration on 5G

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 