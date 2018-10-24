Deutsche Telekom signs strategic fibre deal with one of Germany's biggest landlords

German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom has signed a full fibre access agreement with ABG Frankfurt Holding – one of the country's biggest housing companies and key public landlords…

As part of the deal, Deutsche Telekom will connect around 10,000 apartments to its network on a fibre to the home (FTTH) basis.

“With currently around 52,000 apartments, ABG is the largest landlord in the Rhine-Main region. It thus offers living space for almost a quarter of Frankfurt’s population,” Frankfurt’s Mayor, Peter Feldmann, told Broadband TV News.

“Over the next 10 years, the real estate group will build around 10,000 new apartments. In my opinion, every second apartment should be a subsidised apartment, primarily for employees with a normal income,” he added.

Deutsche Telekom invests around €5 billion per year in its full fibre network. With over 460,000 kilometres of fibre laid across the continent, DT owns one of Europe's most comprehensive networks. This year, Deutsche Telekom aims to lay an additional 60,000 kilometres of fibre cabling in Germany.

