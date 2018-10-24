Qualcomm: 5G handsets to hit stores from early 2019

International chip manufacturer Qualcomm has said that it expects the first 5G compliant handsets to be released in two waves next year, with the first sets being made available in early 2019…

Speaking at the 5G Summit in Hong Kong this week, Qualcomm's CEO said that he expected the second wave of handsets to be made available in the run up to Christmas 2019.

China will almost certainly be amongst the first countries in the world to launch fully commercialised 5G mobile networks early next year and a number of Chinese handset manufacturers have already stated that they will be looking to get their handsets to market by the beginning of the new year.

Huawei is rumoured to be targeting a release date of mid-2019 for its long awaited 5G foldable handset, which could be the first commercially available 5G smartphone from any of the world's big three producers.

"The industry roadmap is for 5G smartphone launches next year," Huawei's rotating CEO, Ken Hu, said last month.

"We're going to launch our first [5G] smartphone in the middle of 2019."

