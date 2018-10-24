Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Qualcomm: 5G handsets to hit stores from early 2019

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 23 October 18

Qualcomm's CEO has said that he expects to see two waves of 5G handset releases in 2019

International chip manufacturer Qualcomm has said that it expects the first 5G compliant handsets to be released in two waves next year, with the first sets being made available in early 2019…

International chip manufacturer Qualcomm has said that it expects the first 5G compliant handsets to be released in two waves next year, with the first sets being made available in early 2019.

Speaking at the 5G Summit in Hong Kong this week, Qualcomm's CEO said that he expected the second wave of handsets to be made available in the run up to Christmas 2019.

China will almost certainly be amongst the first countries in the world to launch fully commercialised 5G mobile networks early next year and a number of Chinese handset manufacturers have already stated that they will be looking to get their handsets to market by the beginning of the new year.  

Huawei is rumoured to be targeting a release date of mid-2019 for its long awaited 5G foldable handset, which could be the first commercially available 5G smartphone from any of the world's big three producers.

"The industry roadmap is for 5G smartphone launches next year," Huawei's rotating CEO, Ken Hu, said last month.

"We're going to launch our first [5G] smartphone in the middle of 2019."

 

Also in the news: 

Huawei 5G device unfolding soon

Huawei surges past Apple to become worlds 2nd biggest smartphone manufacturer 

Huawei launches Kirin 980 chipset

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 