Vodafone revealed as the UK's best network for video streaming

Vodafone has been named as the best UK mobile operator for overall video experience in the UK, overcoming stiff competition from EE to claim the crown.

OpenSignal has published its latest report, which ranked the UK's big 4 mobile network operators for overall video experience, grading them on speed, latency, picture quality and overall viewing experience.

Vodafone received a blended score of 62.21, edging out EE who scored 62.15. The UK's other two mobile network operators, namely O2 and Three, lagged some way behind, scoring 58.45 and 56.31 respectively.

Vodafone is currently pushing its Vodafone Red tariffs in the UK which boast large data allowances and unlimited access to certain streaming services, including Sky Sports and Amazon Prime.

Overall, the UK scored 60.05 out of 100 for the quality of its mobile video experience, ranking it as the 29th best country for mobile video.

The Czech Republic was the highest rated country, for mobile video experience scoring 68.25, while the Philippines lagged behind in last place with a paltry score of 34.98.

