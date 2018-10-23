Tuesday, 23 October 2018

BT and Pure Telecom sign gigabit access deal in Ireland

The deal could be worth €20m over the coming years, according to Pure Telecom

BT Ireland and Pure Telecom have signed a deal that could boost broadband connectivity for 1.8 million people across Ireland.

As part of the deal, BT Ireland will grant Pure Telecom access to its 4,300km full fibre network, enabling it to deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps to its customers.

"This latest deal is of strategic importance to both Pure Telecom and BT Ireland, and could grow to up to €20m over the coming years,” Pure Telecom's CEO Paul Connell, told journalists from Silicon Republic.

“BT Ireland has an extensive network across Ireland and we are delighted to be partnering with them. BT Ireland is a trusted provider in the Irish telecommunications sector and will help us to broaden our reach across the country and support an increasingly technology-driven population," he added.

The deal will enable Pure Telecom to extend services to 1.8 million people across Ireland.

