BT and Pure Telecom sign gigabit access deal in Ireland

BT Ireland and Pure Telecom have signed a deal that could boost broadband connectivity for 1.8 million people across Ireland. As part of the deal…

BT Ireland and Pure Telecom have signed a deal that could boost broadband connectivity for 1.8 million people across Ireland.

As part of the deal, BT Ireland will grant Pure Telecom access to its 4,300km full fibre network, enabling it to deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps to its customers.

"This latest deal is of strategic importance to both Pure Telecom and BT Ireland, and could grow to up to €20m over the coming years,” Pure Telecom's CEO Paul Connell, told journalists from Silicon Republic.

“BT Ireland has an extensive network across Ireland and we are delighted to be partnering with them. BT Ireland is a trusted provider in the Irish telecommunications sector and will help us to broaden our reach across the country and support an increasingly technology-driven population," he added.

The deal will enable Pure Telecom to extend services to 1.8 million people across Ireland.

Later this year, Connected Ireland will return for its second annual instalment. The event will bring together the key stakeholders in Irelands mobile and fixed line connectivity markets. Click here to find out how you can be a part of the event.