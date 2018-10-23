India's fixed line providers brace as Jio promises ultra-low priced fibre

India's disruptive telecoms operator, Reliance Jio, has said that it intends to revolutionise the country's fixed line broadband sector by bringing ultra-low cost gigabit capable connectivity to the sub…

India's disruptive telecoms operator, Reliance Jio, has said that it intends to revolutionise the country's fixed line broadband sector by bringing ultra-low cost gigabit capable connectivity to the sub-continent.

As it did with its mobile offering, Reliance Jio plans to commandeer huge swathes of the market by dramatically under-cutting its competitors on price. Speaking at a press conference on the company's Q2 financial report, Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy and planning at Reliance Jio said that the company planned to bring affordable fixed line broadband services to 50 million homes and 10 million businesses when it launches its Jio Gigafiber offering.

“From our point of view, the tariff needs to make sense for the customer. The customer needs to see value in what they are paying, and we will make sure they see value in it. I will not comment on the prevalent tariffs as most customers do not have a choice today as they are subscribing to services because there is a service provider that they need, and an alternative is just to not have that service,” he said.

Reliance Jio recently acquired a controlling stake in both Den Networks and Hathway Cable, which analysts believe will help to speed up the rollout of its Jio Gigafiber services.

Reliance Jio is set to rollout gigabit services across 1,100 towns and cities in India, dramatically boosting connectivity across the country.

