Thursday, 18 October 2018

Ireland's rural broadband plan thrown into disarray

By Nick Wood, for Total Telecom
Thursday 18 October 18

Delays feared as resignation of communications minister prompts review of tender process

Ireland's plan to deploy new broadband networks in rural areas has been thrown into disarray, after the resignation of communications minister Denis Naughten prompted the government to commission an independent review of the tender process…

Ireland's plan to deploy new broadband networks in rural areas has been thrown into disarray, after the resignation of communications minister Denis Naughten prompted the government to commission an independent review of the tender process.

The Independent reported this week that the terms of reference and timeframe for the report have yet to be established, leading opposition politicians to express concern that this could lead to a delay.

"If they don't put a sunset clause on the report the delivery of broadband could go well into the late 2020s at this stage," said Labour Party communications spokesperson Seán Sherlock, in the report.
"We should have had a terms of reference by now, we're into a new week and it doesn't take that long to draw up terms of reference and if we're not seeing them by the end of this week, that's a sure-fire sign that the government is playing for time on this issue."

A government spokesperson said in the report that "the terms of reference and timeframe for the report will be finalised shortly."

Ireland's rural broadband plan aims to cover half a million premises, and the government is the midst of a tender process to choose a supplier for the network deployment.

However, the plan became embroiled in controversy when it emerged that Denis Naughten, minister for communications, climate action and environment, had attended a private meeting with David McCourt, CEO of Granahan McCourt, parent of Enet, which is the only remaining consortium in the broadband tender.

The revelation led to Naughten's resignation last week, prompting Ireland's prime minister Leo Varadkar to order a review.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 