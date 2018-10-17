Shell buys into Deutsche Telekom toll system

Shell has acquired a 15% stake in Toll4Europe, a pan-European HGV toll system majority owned by Deutsche Telekom, the German incumbent announced on Wednesday.



Rotterdam-based euroShell Cards, part of the Shell Group, bought the stake for an undisclosed sum.



Deutsche Telekom's 55% holding in Toll4Europe remains intact, as does DKV Euro Service's 15% stake, but Daimler sees its share halved to 15%.



"By joining Toll4Europe we will be able to offer our euroShell card customers a technology that enables digital toll payments and mobility services across all EU countries," said Katya Atanasova, Shell's VP of fleet solutions.



Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems International announced the formation of Toll4Europe in mid-2017 with a view to developing and providing the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) for vehicles of 3.5 tonnes and above.



The EETS is designed to ensure interoperability of truck toll systems across Europe. Essentially, Toll4Europe provides a single box and contract to enable vehicles to pay tolls for roads, tunnels and bridges in the EU.



EuroShell's acquisition of a stake in the joint venture is subject to the approval of competition bodies, Deutsche Telekom said.



