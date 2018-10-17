NTT plans big data centre build in London

NTT Communications has secured planning permission for a sizeable new data centre in London and plans to start construction next month with a view to opening phase one before the end of 2019.



The Japanese operator said it will develop the new data centre campus, known as UK London 1 Data Center, through its e-shelter subsidiary, a Germany-based data centre company that operates 10 data centre sites in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; NTT Com bought a majority stake in the firm in 2015.



The new site will be located in Dagenham, East London and will boast up to 24,000 square meters of IT space and a 60MW IT load once fully rolled out.



NTT Coms aims to have the first phase, with an initial 8MW IT load, ready by December 2019, with five further phases to follow.



"We are delighted to have now received planning permission at our Dagenham site and we look forward to developing our industry leading data centre campus there, which is the latest addition to our growing pan European platform," said Rupprecht Rittweger, CEO of e-shelter and Gyron.



NTT Com acquired the remaining 15% of U.K. data centre firm Gyron it did not already own in July and is in the process of integrating it with e-shelter.



"London is a major global data centre market and this development is driven by continued demand from our customers and partners," Rittweger said.



