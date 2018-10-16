BSNL to deploy Industry 4.0 tech at Nokia factory

Nokia and Indian state-run telco BSNL on Tuesday announced they are working together to deploy Industry 4.0 solutions at the vendor's Chennai factory in a bid to improve productivity.



Under the deal, Nokia will deploy a micro core network and multi-access edge computing platform connected to BSNL's LTE network. One of the key benefits will be lower latency, which will ensure personnel are alerted to any anomalies in production much more quickly. The upgraded infrastructure will also increase automation, allowing for remote monitoring and control. Furthermore, it will improve agility and flexibility, enabling Nokia to manufacture new products more quickly.



Now in its 10th year of operation, Nokia's Chennai factory caters to both domestic and international customers.



"Our collaboration with BSNL will enable us to leverage the latest technology advancements and continue in our efforts to build the increasingly digitised and connected factory of the future," said Sanjay Malik, vice president and head of India Market at Nokia, in a statement.



Nokia and BSNL said this showcase partnership will be used to demonstrate how Industry 4.0 – which includes various technologies such as augmented/virtual reality (A/VR), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and IoT, among others – can be leveraged by not just the telecoms sector but also the oil, gas, mining, public safety and disaster management sectors as well.



Unsurprisingly, the agreement is also being pitched as BSNL and Nokia laying the groundwork for 5G.



"Nokia is already one of our key partners in developing the 5G ecosystem, and now we are exploring use cases such as Industry 4.0 that can benefit tremendously with 5G. This network deployment for Industry 4.0 at Nokia's Chennai factory, that can be scaled to 5G, demonstrates our preparedness to take advantage of new opportunities that will emerge with 5G and IoT in India," said Anupam Srivastava, chairman and managing director at BSNL, in a statement.



The partnership "will pave the path to smart manufacturing in the 5G era," added Malik.