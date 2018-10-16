Telia completes €2 billion Norway TDC buy

Telia Company on Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of TDC's Norwegian operations, thereby boosting its fixed-line and TV presence in the country.



The telco agreed a 21 billion-kroner (€2.2 billion) deal for the business, which comprises fixed-line and TV services provider GET and B2B business TDC Norway, in July and gained the approval of the Norwegian Competition Authority earlier this month.



The deal enables Telia, Norway's second largest mobile operator, to establish itself as a credible converged player in the market.



"It will create a leading convergent operator for both consumers and enterprises in Norway which can compete in the market with a lot of attractive and new products and services," said Telia Company CEO Johan Dennelind, when the deal was announced.



On Monday Telia reiterated that "the transaction will position Telia Company as a strong challenger in mobile, TV and broadband on the Norwegian market."



The merged company will serve around 2.3 million mobile customers, while 1.8 million use GET's and TDC Norway's broadband and TV services on a daily basis, Telia said.

