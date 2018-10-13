Google and Orange to launch epic transatlantic subsea project

French telecoms giant Orange has teamed up with Google to build a 6,600km subsea cable, connecting the US with the French Atlantic coast. The Dunant cable will boast speeds of 30Tbps, enough to transfer a 1Gb movie file in 30 microseconds…

French telecoms giant Orange has teamed up with Google to build a 6,600km subsea cable, connecting the US with the French Atlantic coast. The Dunant cable will boast speeds of 30Tbps, enough to transfer a 1Gb movie file in 30 microseconds. Dunant will be the first new subsea cable between the US and France in more than 15 years.

“I am extremely proud to announce this collaboration with Google to build a new, cutting-edge cable between the USA and France. The role of submarine cables is often overlooked, despite their central role at the heart of our digital world. I am proud that Orange continues to be a global leader in investing, deploying, maintaining and managing such key infrastructure. Google is a major partner for Orange and this project reflects the spirit of our relationship,” said Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange.

As part of the agreement, Orange will build and operate the landing station on France's Atlantic coast and will also be responsible for the backhaul services to Paris. The cable is expected to be ready for service by late 2020 and will help to meet the spiralling demand for capacity between the US and Europe.

