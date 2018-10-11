Thursday, 11 October 2018

5G use cases highlight growing need for razor sharp edge capabilities

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 11 October 18

As 5G use cases begin to shed light on the sheer scale of 5G potential, network operators must prepare their networks

Network operators must prepare for a surge in demand for edge-based applications, as the global telecoms sector looks ahead to the rollout of 5G services in the coming years. Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom…

Network operators must prepare for a surge in demand for edge-based applications, as the global telecoms sector looks ahead to the rollout of 5G services in the coming years.

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom, Red Hat's VP for Communications Service Providers, Darrell Jordan-Smith, said that 5G use cases were increasingly highlighting the importance of edge-based capabilities.  

"I don't think anyone has worked out what the ideal situation looks like yet – or a comprehensive list of all the different use cases. We hear a lot about things like autonomous cars but there are other really interesting ones out there too," he said.

"In China for example, the government in Beijing have every corner of the city covered by street cameras and the facial recognition technology that they are using knows exactly who you are. Just by the fact that you scanned your passport when you entered the country, the software can identify you. All of the data analytics for that happens at the edge of the network. You can then scale that out."

"For example, in China, if you are from a certain city then you are eligible for free healthcare in that province – if you are from outside that area then you need to pay. The facial recognition technology can tell instantly who is eligible to receive free health care and who has to pay. That is being done at the edge, today. As they begin to expand that over 5G networks, you suddenly realise just how many applications and services could potentially make use of that data.

You can read our full, in-depth interview with Darrell Jordan-Smith, right here.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 