The race for 5G is on – Literally!

Finnish tech giants, Nokia have teamed up with Telecom Italia (TIM) to demonstrate some of the main use cases for 5G, in the tiny European micro-state of San Marino.

The pair are making strides towards the goal of making San Marino the first 5G nation in Europe.

Special 360° cameras have already been activated on the race track so people can experience the excitement of the competition in an immersive way, directly from TIM's stands, thanks to special virtual reality headsets, powered by 5G network architecture.

“We are particularly delighted to be able to work alongside Rally Legend to demonstrate how new technologies can support sports events at an international level,” stated Cesare Pisani, chief executive officer of TIM San Marino.

"With the “San Marino 5G” project, TIM aims to deliver technological excellence to the Republic of San Marino making it the first 5G State in Europe. The activities are proceeding in line with the plans agreed with local government and the switching on of the Serravalle Stadio antenna, together with uses that have already been implemented, represent a new important step along this path,” he added.

The showcase comes on the heels of the Italian 5G spectrum auction, during which TIM purchased spectrum in the 700Mhz, 3.7GHz and 26GHz bandwidths, for a total of €2.4 billion. The purchase will stand TIM in good stead for the considerably larger task of rolling out 5G across Italy.

