VXFiber strengthens UK leadership team

Swedish fibre to the home (FTTH) specialists VXFiber has strengthened its leadership team in the UK, with the appointment of a new regional manager for the Midlands and North of England…

Swedish fibre to the home (FTTH) specialists VXFiber has strengthened its leadership team in the UK, with the appointment of a new regional manager for the Midlands and North of England.

Natalie Ward will bring a wealth of experience to the role, having worked previously for Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council as South Yorkshire's broadband programme manager. Ward has worked closely with regional UK government bodies for the past 8 years, which will prove to be extremely useful in her new role.

VXFiber is strengthening its leadership team ahead of a conserted push to increase its footprint in the UK.

“The UK is in dire need of connectivity, specifically full-fibre connectivity, and as it stands it’s falling behind the rest of Europe,” said Richard Watts, marketing Director, VXFiber.

“We believe that local authorities are in an ideal position to drive the country towards greater connectivity, and are delighted to welcome Natalie to support the development of our regional operations. With her first-hand experience, Natalie brings the necessary expertise and understanding to guide local authorities on their journey, and develop long lasting partnerships.”

The UK currently lags behind the majority of its European neighbours on FTTH rollout with penetration levels hovering around the 4 per cent mark.