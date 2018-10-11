Thursday, 11 October 2018

TalkTalk invests in expansion of its metro aggregation network

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
TalkTalk has plans to dramatically increase its FTTH offering across the country

UK telecoms provider TalkTalk is to expand its metro aggregation network by utilising Infinera's XTM II platform. 
 
TalkTalk operates several dark fiber metro aggregation networks across the UK. The network expansion will allow TalkTalk to activate 100Gbps and 200Gbps wavelengths as required, providing TalkTalk with a 20-fold capacity increase to its existing solution. 
 
"The introduction of Infinera’s XTM II provides a solution that exceeded expectations, providing us with a robust and scalable network while enabling the capacity increase we need to expand our services to meet customer demands," said Gary Steen, MD technology, security and change at TalkTalk. 
 
TalkTalk now has over 4.2 million customers in the UK and saw net revenues jump by 4.1 per cent in its most recent financial reporting period, as the company continues to experience rapid growth. 

