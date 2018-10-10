CityFibre and Vodafone to bring gigabit services to 3 more UK cities

UK fibre to the home (FTTH) specialists Cityfibre have announced the next three cities that will benefit from its gigabit broadband fibre rollout, in collaboration with Vodafone. Customers in Cambridge, Leeds and Southend…

UK fibre to the home (FTTH) specialists Cityfibre have announced the next three cities that will benefit from its gigabit broadband fibre rollout, in collaboration with Vodafone.

Customers in Cambridge, Leeds and Southend-On-Sea will be next in line to receive FTTH gigabit services, bringing the number of UK towns and cities covered by CityFibre and Vodafone's gigabit partnership to ten. CityFibre and Vodafone have invested more than £170 million in the latest 3 cities to be added to the scheme.

“Our roll-out is gathering pace. We have made investment commitments that will transform the digital capabilities of ten towns and cities forever," said Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre.

"The full fibre age is taking hold across the UK and CityFibre is leading the charge. Britain should prepare for a copper-to-fibre switchover as this aging technology cannot keep up with the UK’s connectivity needs.”

Once CityFibre has installed the full fibre network in the city, residents will be able to benefit from gigabit broadband services, provided by Vodafone.

“Overhauling the nation’s broadband is a vital undertaking that we’re proud to be a part of. By bringing the benefits of full fibre to more and more cities and towns, from Stirling to Southend-on-Sea, one million homes across the country can benefit from this world-class technology,” said Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery.

The UK'S FTTH penetration levels are currently languishing around the 4 per cent mark. However, the UK government has said that it requires 15 million FTTH connections by the year 2025. Cityfibre aims to deliver 1 million FTTH connections in phase one of its partnership with Vodafone, with the possibility of scaling to 5 million by the mid 2020s.