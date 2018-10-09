Tuesday, 09 October 2018

Mobily banned from recruiting new customers following Saudi localisation failure

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 08 October 18

The Saudi Arabian government said that Mobily had failed to live up to its localisation obligations

Saudi Arabian mobile network operator, Mobily, has been banned from offering services to new customers, after it failed to meet its localisation targets…

Saudi Arabian mobile network operator, Mobily, has been banned from offering services to new customers, after it failed to meet its localisation targets, according to a report by Gulf News.

According to Saudi Arabia's Communications and Information Technology Commission, Mobily had too few Saudi nationals in senior managerial positions. As a punishment for this transgression, Mobily has been banned from obtaining any new customers on either its pre-paid or post-paid plans, until it hires more Saudis.

Mobily confirmed the reports in a brief statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the Tadawul, this week.

“The impact of this decision cannot be determined at this stage. Mobily would like to assure all its current customers that its services are ongoing and that it is cooperating with CITC. Mobily shall keep its investors and customers aware of new developments,” the statement read.

The restrictions will not affect Mobily's existing customers. Mobily recently took part in a series of live 5G tests in Jeddah, intended to showcase Saudi Arabia as one of the first locations to launch 5G mobile network services.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 