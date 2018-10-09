Metro to launch pay-as-you-go 5G in the US

T-Mobile's pre-paid subsidiary, Metro, has committed to launch 5G services in 2019, becoming the first pay-as-you-go brand to do so. Formerly known as MetroPCS, T-Mobile has given its pre-paid subsidiary a makeover and has relaunched it with a range of data sand social media centric tariffs…

T-Mobile's pre-paid subsidiary, Metro, has committed to launch 5G services in 2019, becoming the first pay-as-you-go brand to do so.

Formerly known as MetroPCS, T-Mobile has given its pre-paid subsidiary a makeover and has relaunched it with a range of data sand social media centric tariffs, designed to appeal to teenagers and young adults.

“When we talk about 5G for All, it’s not just nationwide 5G service but it’s all shades of T-Mobile, Magenta and Purple,” said Neville Ray, chief technology officer at T-Mobile.

“5G is going to be huge. It’ll transform the wireless experience. Metro by T-Mobile customers deserve access to the latest technology, and we’ll make sure they get it.”

As usual, T-Mobile has set AT&T and Verizon firmly in its sights and the Metro brand looks to be the company's latest weapon in the fight. Metro has struck unlimited access deals for its customers with Amazon Prime and Google One.

“I couldn’t be prouder of today’s launch and what it means for our customers and potential customers. Truly nationwide and unlimited service on the most advanced LTE network and now with Amazon Prime and Google One. There’s not a better value in wireless,” said Tom Keys, president, Metro by T-Mobile.

“And with a commitment to bring 5G to life in 2019, we’re making it crystal clear: Metro by T-Mobile customers aren’t making a compromise. They’re refusing to make a compromise.”

Also in the news:

T-Mobile rebrands Metro

Verizon to make 44,000 staff redundant

Verizon switches on 5G in the US