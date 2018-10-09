Huawei willing to work with government to allay Korea's 5G security fears

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has said that it is willing to work with the Korean government to allay any fears it might have over network security, as the country prepares to rollout 5G mobile networks…

Korea's main telecoms operators are in the process of selecting their technology partners for their 5G programmes. SK Telecom has already excluded Huawei from its 5G programme, opting for Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia.

According to an article in The Korea Times, Huawei has stated that it is willing to work hand in hand with the Korean government, should it require additional assurances over the security of its networks.

"We have kept up with each government's demands and requirements," it said. "If the Korean government requires security verification, we will surely comply with it," Huawei said in a statement.

The consequences of excluding Huawei from the country's 5G rollout process would push up prices dramatically, adding between 20 and 30 per cent to the cost of the network infrastructure for Korean operators.

South Korea is expected to be one of the first country's in the world to roll out 5G networks, with first services expected in the first quarter of 2019.

