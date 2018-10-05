Colt to bolster its fibre network in Ireland

Colt Technology Services has announced plans to extend its IQ Network in Dublin, dramatically boosting its ability to provide high bandwidth solutions for one of Europe's key financial capitals…

Colt Technology Services has announced plans to extend its IQ Network in Dublin, dramatically boosting its ability to provide high bandwidth solutions for one of Europe's key financial capitals.

The network expansion project will see Colt lay an additional 150km of fibre in the Irish capital, connecting an additional 350 buildings and 23 data centres to Colt's network.

“We see Dublin as being one of Europe’s key growth cities in the coming years. With multinational investment in Ireland only likely to increase, this expansion cements Colt as a leading network provider in the region and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enabling the digital transformation of businesses in today’s increasingly fast paced digital economy,” said Carl Grivner, CEO, Colt Technology Services.

Colt has identified Dublin as a high growth market. According to the European Commission, Ireland's economy will have grown by 5.6 per cent in 2018.

