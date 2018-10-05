Verizon to make 44,000 staff redundant

The US' second biggest telco by revenue, Verizon, is to make 44,000 people redundant, according to reports in the press. Verizon has offered a voluntary severance package to almost a third of its 153…

The US' second biggest telco by revenue, Verizon, is to make 44,000 people redundant, according to reports in the press.

Verizon has offered a voluntary severance package to almost a third of its 153,000-strong workforce.

The initiative is part of a plan to save the company $10 billion by 2021.

Employees were reportedly offered 3 weeks' pay for every year that they had served with the company, capped at a maximum of 60 weeks.

Verizon is also set to transfer 2,500 of its full-time staff to its Indian based subsidiary Infosys. These staff will be transferred onto a one-year contract.

Verizon is ploughing billions of dollars of capital expenditure into its 5G rollout programme and is struggling to balance this investment with ongoing debts in excess of $110 billion.

Verizon has recently switched on its 5G home broadband service, making it officially the first US network operator to rollout fully commercialised 5G services.

Also in the news:

Verizon switches on 5G in the US

FCC gives telcos a $2bn small cell boost

Verizon: 2020 will see exponential growth for enterprise 5G services

Stay up to date on all the developing news from the global telecoms industry by signing up to receive our free newsletter.