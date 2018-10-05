EE switches on its first 5G live trial site in the UK

EE has switched on the UK's first live 5G trial site at London's Canary Wharf centre. The live trial will take place in Montgomery Square, Canary Wharf – an area that receives 150…

EE has switched on the UK's first live 5G trial site at London's Canary Wharf centre. The live trial will take place in Montgomery Square, Canary Wharf – an area that receives 150,000 visitors and commuters every day.

"High capacity zone testing" is a crucial stage of EE’s 5G launch program, with the first phase of roll-out targeting densely populated areas with high mobile network demand. EE is due to launch 10 similar sites in East London later this month.

“This is the latest milestone in our 5G rollout – a live test of our 5G network, in a hugely busy ‘hotspot’, where we know there’s going to be demand from customers for increased mobile capacity," said Fotis Karonis, 5G Technology Lead at BT Group.

"With constant upgrades to 4G, and laying the foundations for 5G, we’re working to always be able to deliver what our customers need – both consumers and the vertical industries that will make the greatest use of 5G. We were UK pioneers with 4G and today we saw the UK’s first live connections on 5G - this is a huge step forward for our digital infrastructure,” he added.

The tests will make use of the 3.4GHz spectrum that EE purchased at Ofcom's spectrum auction earlier this year.

