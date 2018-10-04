SAEx and Alcatel propose new US – South Africa subsea route

Global subsea services firm SAEx has signed an agreement with Alcatel Submarine Networks to begin surveying activities for a new subsea cabling system that will link South Africa with the US…

The 25,000km system will have a capacity of 108Tbps and will be comprised of two major phases. The first phase will connect the US with South Africa, while the second phase will provide onward connectivity to India and Singapore.

“SAEx will support efficiency in Asian and African connectivity by adding a direct, low-latency route that’s able to address the growing capacity requirements for data centre interconnect globally,” SAEx managing director Rosalind Thomas, told the press recently.

“Additionally, it will further evolve South Africa’s positioning as a global hub, providing a direct link between the Americas and Asia, simplifying and enhancing communications between the five most populous countries in the world.”

