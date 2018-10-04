America's fastest mobile network revealed

T-Mobile has edged out competition from Verizon, AT&T and Sprint in Ookla's mobile network speedtest for Q3 2018, making it officially the US' fastest network. T-Mobile clocked average download speeds of 31…

T-Mobile has edged out competition from Verizon, AT&T and Sprint in Ookla's mobile network speedtest for Q3 2018, making it officially the US' fastest network.

T-Mobile clocked average download speeds of 31.7Mbps and upload speeds of 11.5Mbps over its nationwide 4G LTE networks.

The data was compiled by subscribers in the US using Ookla's speed test app, with over 2.8 million tests being logged for the Q2 report.

“Millions of customer experiences across the US show yet again, that the Un-carrier can’t be beat when it comes to speed,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile.

“Fast speeds mean customers can do more of what they love. More downloads. More shares. More photos. More streams. More of everything. We’ve built the company – and our network – around delivering the best experience to customers, and we won’t stop.”

Verizon came second, with an average upload speed of 29.6Mbps and an upload speed of 9.6Mbps. AT&T was third, clocking speeds of 27.9Mbps for downloads and 7.7Mbps for uploads.

Sprint, with whom T-Mobile is expected to merge, languished in fourth place, managing speeds of just 25.5Mbps for downloads and a derisory 3.5Mbps for uploads.

