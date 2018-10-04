Thursday, 04 October 2018

America's fastest mobile network revealed

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 04 October 18

Ookla's latest test report reveals a widening gap between the speeds offered by the US' 4 nationwide mobile network operators

T-Mobile has edged out competition from Verizon, AT&T and Sprint in Ookla's mobile network speedtest for Q3 2018, making it officially the US' fastest network. T-Mobile clocked average download speeds of 31…

T-Mobile has edged out competition from Verizon, AT&T and Sprint in Ookla's mobile network speedtest for Q3 2018, making it officially the US' fastest network.

T-Mobile clocked average download speeds of 31.7Mbps and upload speeds of 11.5Mbps over its nationwide 4G LTE networks.  

The data was compiled by subscribers in the US using Ookla's speed test app, with over 2.8 million tests being logged for the Q2 report.

“Millions of customer experiences across the US show yet again, that the Un-carrier can’t be beat when it comes to speed,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile.

“Fast speeds mean customers can do more of what they love. More downloads. More shares. More photos. More streams. More of everything. We’ve built the company – and our network – around delivering the best experience to customers, and we won’t stop.”

Verizon came second, with an average upload speed of 29.6Mbps and an upload speed of 9.6Mbps. AT&T was third, clocking speeds of 27.9Mbps for downloads and 7.7Mbps for uploads.

Sprint, with whom T-Mobile is expected to merge, languished in fourth place, managing speeds of just 25.5Mbps for downloads and a derisory 3.5Mbps for uploads.  

 

Also in the news: 

T-Mobile appoints industry veteran to oversee Sprint integration

T-Mobile rebrands MetroPCS

T-Mobile security breach exposes 2 million customers' data

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 