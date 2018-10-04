Reliance Industries eyes Hathway acquisition to speed up GigaFiber rollout

Reliance Jio's parent company, Reliance Industries, is reportedly in talks to acquire India's largest cable operator Hathway Cable and Datacom. The deal would allow Reliance Jio to expedite the proposed roll out of its GigaFiber full fibre broadband services across the sub…

Reliance Jio's parent company, Reliance Industries, is reportedly in talks to acquire India's largest cable operator Hathway Cable and Datacom.

The deal would allow Reliance Jio to expedite the proposed roll out of its GigaFiber full fibre broadband services across the sub-continent.

Sources close to the matter told the Economic Times of India that talks were still at an early "exploratory" stage.

"It is too early to say whether the deal will go through or not but Reliance Industries is aggresively persuing it," one of the sources told the Economic Times.

Reliance Jio has acquired over 215 million mobile subscribers in its disruptive assault on India's telecoms industry, offering ultra-low priced data tariffs and handsets.

The company is now setting its sights on the country's fixed line broadband sector, unveiling plans to offer fibre to the home (FTTH), gigabit speed capable broadband services to 1,100 tons cities and villages across the country.

