Netflix gobbles up 15% of global internet capacity, new report finds

Netflix's biggest market remains the US, where it was responsible for nearly 20% of capacity demand

Online video streaming service Netflix has been revealed as the most data hungry application by a new industry study.  Sandvine's latest edition of the Global Internet Phenomena Report states that Netflix is responsible for 15 per cent of global internet traffic by volume…

Online video streaming service Netflix has been revealed as the most data hungry application by a new industry study. 

Sandvine's latest edition of the Global Internet Phenomena Report states that Netflix is responsible for 15 per cent of global internet traffic by volume. Videos streamed from Youtube accounted for 11.4 per cent of all traffic. 

"While these figures might be eye catching, they are not telling us anything we don't already know - namely that online video streaming is a huge driver of internet traffic and demand for capacity," said Stuart Lubbock, analyst at Van Insights.

By contrast, web browsing accounted for just 7.4 per cent of total capacity demand, the report found. 

The report also suggested that Netflix makes more efficient use of bandwidth than many of its competitors - were it not for this fact, its capacity demand would have been even higher than the published 15 per cent. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Netflix saw strongest regional demand for its services in the US, where it accounted for almost 20 per cent of the total internet capacity demand. 

 

