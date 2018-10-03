Ofcom launches investigation into Vodafone and EE rural coverage claims

The UK's telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has launched a new investigation into mobile network operators Vodafone and EE to ascertain whether the two MNOs provided up to date information for their mobile network coverage. According to section 135 and 136 of the government's 2003 Communications Act…

According to section 135 and 136 of the government's 2003 Communications Act, the UK's MNOs are legally required to provide accurate and up to date information about their networks to Ofcom upon request. The legislation is intended to help Ofcom plan for future areas of focus and investment.

The Ofcom investigation will analyse whether the information provided to it by EE and Vodafone underestimated or overestimated the reach of their networks.

Vodafone is being investigated for potentially underestimating the reach of its 4G and LTE coverage,

"On 1 October 2018, Ofcom opened an investigation into Vodafone’s compliance with requests for 4G mobile coverage predictions across the UK under these rules. This followed on from the identification by Ofcom of errors in the 4G/800 MHz coverage data that Vodafone provided which meant that its 4G coverage was under-predicted, particularly in rural areas," the UK regulator said on its website.

EE is being investigated for potentially overestimating the penetration of its 3G network.

"On 1 October 2018, Ofcom opened an investigation into EE’s compliance with requests for 3G mobile coverage predictions across the UK under these rules. This followed on from the identification by Ofcom of errors in the 3G/2100 MHz coverage data that EE provided which meant that its 3G coverage was over-predicted, particularly in rural areas," Ofcom said.

Neither EE nor Vodafone has publically commented on the investigation.

