Verizon switches on 5G in the US

US telco, Verizon, has switched on its 5G Home network, providing gigabit broadband speeds to customers in four US cities.

Customers in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento will now be able to access Verizon's 5G home broadnband services. Verizon clame that Clayton Harris, a Verizon customer in Houston, was the first person in the world to be connected to fully commercialised 5G services.

“The world’s first commercial 5G service is here,” said Ronan Dunne, president, Verizon Wireless. “We’ve formed incredible partnerships with many of the world’s leading technology companies, the international technical standards bodies, public officials, developers and our own customers to drive the 5G ecosystem forward, faster than most had predicted. And now, actual customers. It’s been an incredible journey...and we’re just at the starting line.”

Verizon had been ocked in a race with its rival AT&T to be the first US operator to rollout 5G services. Both operators expect to make 5G mobile services available to their customers in the first half of 2019.