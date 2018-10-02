Tuesday, 02 October 2018

Verizon switches on 5G in the US

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 01 October 18

Verizon has turned on its 5G network in 4 US cities

US telco, Verizon, has switched on its 5G Home network, providing gigabit broadband speeds to customers in four US cities.  Customers in Houston…

US telco, Verizon, has switched on its 5G Home network, providing gigabit broadband speeds to customers in four US cities. 

Customers in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento will now be able to access Verizon's 5G home broadnband services. Verizon clame that Clayton Harris, a Verizon customer in Houston, was the first person in the world to be connected to fully commercialised 5G services. 

“The world’s first commercial 5G service is here,” said Ronan Dunne, president, Verizon Wireless. “We’ve formed incredible partnerships with many of the world’s leading technology companies, the international technical standards bodies, public officials, developers and our own customers to drive the 5G ecosystem forward, faster than most had predicted. And now, actual customers. It’s been an incredible journey...and we’re just at the starting line.”

Verizon had been ocked in a race with its rival AT&T to be the first US operator to rollout 5G services. Both operators expect to make 5G mobile services available to their customers in the first half of 2019. 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 