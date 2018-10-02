Tuesday, 02 October 2018

Orange appoints new CTO in Romania

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 01 October 18

Emmanuel Chautard will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having already spent a number of years working in Romania's telecoms sector

Orange Romania has appointed Emmanuel Chautard to the role of chief technology officer.  Chautard will take up the reins in Romania with effect from the 1st November 2018…

Orange Romania has appointed Emmanuel Chautard to the role of chief technology officer. 

Chautard will take up the reins in Romania with effect from the 1st November 2018. 
Chautard will bring over 25 years of telecoms industry experience to the role and will be charged with overseeing technological innovation and implementation across Orange's Romanian operations. 
Chautard has worked for Orange's forerunner - France Telecom, where he began his career. He holds a Masters Degree in Network Engineering from the University of Paris. 
Orange Romania has over 10.6 million subscribers across the country and operates a wide reaching 4G mobile network.    
Romania and Moldova remain key areas of focus for Orange, with the Group reporting strong growth in revenues as well as an uptick in its total number of subscribers during its most recent financial report.  

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 