Orange appoints new CTO in Romania

Orange Romania has appointed Emmanuel Chautard to the role of chief technology officer. Chautard will take up the reins in Romania with effect from the 1st November 2018…

Chautard will bring over 25 years of telecoms industry experience to the role and will be charged with overseeing technological innovation and implementation across Orange's Romanian operations.

Chautard has worked for Orange's forerunner - France Telecom, where he began his career. He holds a Masters Degree in Network Engineering from the University of Paris.

Orange Romania has over 10.6 million subscribers across the country and operates a wide reaching 4G mobile network.

Romania and Moldova remain key areas of focus for Orange, with the Group reporting strong growth in revenues as well as an uptick in its total number of subscribers during its most recent financial report.